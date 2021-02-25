Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Gas Utilities

In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 9.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 47.6% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Altus Midstream, trading higher by about 3.2% and Equitrans Midstream, trading higher by about 2.4% on Thursday.

