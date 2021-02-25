Markets
GME

Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Gas Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 9.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 47.6% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Altus Midstream, trading higher by about 3.2% and Equitrans Midstream, trading higher by about 2.4% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Gas Utilities
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Gas Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME RCII ALTM ETRN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest