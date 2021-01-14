Thursday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Thursday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.8%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 19.7% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 6.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led by Aerovironment, trading up by about 28.8% and Embraer, trading higher by about 9.2% on Thursday.

