In trading on Thursday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%. Leading the group were shares of Uranium Energy, up about 15.4% and shares of Smart Sand up about 13.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 5.5% as a group, led by Houston American Energy, trading up by about 31.3% and Indonesia Energy, trading up by about 30.4% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.