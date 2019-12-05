Thursday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Apparel Stores

In trading on Thursday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Energy Fuels (UUUU), up about 15.3% and shares of UR-Energy (URG) up about 14.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Duluth Holdings (DLTH), trading up by about 31% and Express (EXPR), trading higher by about 18.4% on Thursday.

