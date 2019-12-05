Markets
UUUU

Thursday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Apparel Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Energy Fuels (UUUU), up about 15.3% and shares of UR-Energy (URG) up about 14.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Duluth Holdings (DLTH), trading up by about 31% and Express (EXPR), trading higher by about 18.4% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UUUU URG DLTH EXPR

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular