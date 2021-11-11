Thursday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Thursday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Centrus Energy, up about 18.4% and shares of Orla Mining up about 10.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by Thryv Holdings, trading up by about 18.2% and Izea Worldwide, trading up by about 12.8% on Thursday.

