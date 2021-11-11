Markets
LEU

Thursday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Advertising Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Centrus Energy, up about 18.4% and shares of Orla Mining up about 10.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by Thryv Holdings, trading up by about 18.2% and Izea Worldwide, trading up by about 12.8% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Advertising Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Advertising Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEU ORLA THRY IZEA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular