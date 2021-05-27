Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Materials sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 20.86% year-to-date. Howmet Aerospace Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.55% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 14.02% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) and TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 18.93% on a year-to-date basis. General Electric Co, meanwhile, is up 31.81% year-to-date, and TransDigm Group Inc is up 4.52% year-to-date. Combined, GE and TDG make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.6% Financial +0.6% Services +0.4% Energy +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Utilities -0.1%

