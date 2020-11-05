Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 4.4%. Within the sector, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 11.3% and 7.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 4.7% on the day, and up 12.48% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 44.02% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV, is down 17.45% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and LYB make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 3.0%. Among large Industrial stocks, Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) and United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.1% and 6.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 2.8% in midday trading, and up 1.44% on a year-to-date basis. Parker Hannifin Corp, meanwhile, is up 17.41% year-to-date, and United Rentals Inc is up 14.67% year-to-date. Combined, PH and URI make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +4.4%
Industrial +3.0%
Technology & Communications +2.6%
Financial +2.4%
Services +2.2%
Utilities +1.8%
Consumer Products +1.7%
Energy +1.6%
Healthcare +1.4%

