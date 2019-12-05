Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 19.41% year-to-date. Newmont Goldcorp Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.86% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 17.83% year-to-date. NEM makes up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 26.16% on a year-to-date basis. Stanley Black & Decker Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.95% year-to-date, and General Dynamics Corp is up 18.06% year-to-date. Combined, SWK and GD make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.9%
Industrial +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Financial +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Energy -0.6%

