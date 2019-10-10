Thursday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.2% and 4.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 13.04% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 11.30% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 2.74% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and WRK make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Financial stocks, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and Etrade Financial Corporation (Symbol: ETFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 16.57% on a year-to-date basis. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is up 11.81% year-to-date, and Etrade Financial Corporation, is down 10.85% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and ETFC make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.2% Financial +0.9% Energy +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities -0.0%

