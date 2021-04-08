Thursday Sector Leaders: Life & Health Insurance, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Thursday, life & health insurance shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Vericity, up about 81.2% and shares of Atlantic American up about 7.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by 22nd Century Group, trading higher by about 9.2% and British American Tobacco Industries, trading higher by about 2.6% on Thursday.

