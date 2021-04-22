Markets
EFX

Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.1%. Within the sector, Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) and Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 15.3% and 3.9%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 13.90% year-to-date. Equifax Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.40% year-to-date, and Robert Half International Inc. is up 37.83% year-to-date. Combined, EFX and RHI make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) and IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.46% on a year-to-date basis. Danaher Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.74% year-to-date, and IQVIA Holdings Inc is up 25.33% year-to-date. Combined, DHR and IQV make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Industrial -0.1%
Healthcare -0.4%
Utilities -0.5%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Services -0.7%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Energy -1.0%
Financial -1.1%
Materials -1.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EFX RHI XLI DHR IQV

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular