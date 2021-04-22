Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.1%. Within the sector, Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) and Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 15.3% and 3.9%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 13.90% year-to-date. Equifax Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.40% year-to-date, and Robert Half International Inc. is up 37.83% year-to-date. Combined, EFX and RHI make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) and IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.46% on a year-to-date basis. Danaher Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.74% year-to-date, and IQVIA Holdings Inc is up 25.33% year-to-date. Combined, DHR and IQV make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Consumer Products -0.7% Services -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Energy -1.0% Financial -1.1% Materials -1.6%

