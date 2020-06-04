Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Industrial sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 36.8% and 16.3%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 11.29% year-to-date. American Airlines Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 43.13% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 55.57% year-to-date. Combined, AAL and UAL make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 29.39% on a year-to-date basis. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 47.45% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 47.89% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and APA make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.1% Energy +1.1% Financial +1.0% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Materials +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -2.2%

