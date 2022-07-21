In trading on Thursday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of 1Life Healthcare, up about 69.5% and shares of Privia Health Group up about 8.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are diagnostics shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by CareMax, trading higher by about 17.3% and LifeStance Health Group, trading up by about 8% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Diagnostics

