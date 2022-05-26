Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Thursday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of Purple Innovation, up about 13.8% and shares of Williams-sonoma up about 12.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 5.6% as a group, led by Build-a-bear Workshop, trading up by about 16% and The Honest Company, trading higher by about 10.7% on Thursday.

