Thursday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Thursday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of AT Home Group, up about 37.1% and shares of Kirklands up about 19.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Resolute Forest Products, trading higher by about 28.7% and Suzano, trading up by about 1.4% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.