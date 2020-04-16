Thursday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Department Stores

In trading on Thursday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of The Lovesac Company, up about 25.8% and shares of Bed Bath & Beyond up about 19.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by J.C. Penney, trading higher by about 8.1% and Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, trading higher by about 5.3% on Thursday.

