Thursday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Computers

In trading on Thursday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, up about 13.5% and shares of AT Home Group up about 8.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Nano Dimension, trading up by about 14.9% and Diebold Nixdorf, trading higher by about 12.7% on Thursday.

