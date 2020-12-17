Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.0%. Within the sector, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 11.89% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 84.11% year-to-date, and Waters Corp. is up 7.34% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and WAT make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 0.22% on a year-to-date basis. Sempra Energy, meanwhile, is down 11.39% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 7.58% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and XEL make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.0%
Utilities +0.9%
Materials +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Industrial +0.6%
Services +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Energy -0.5%

