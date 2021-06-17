Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 10.53% year-to-date. Danaher Corp, meanwhile, is up 15.78% year-to-date, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is up 3.97% year-to-date. Combined, DHR and TMO make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.9% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 10.67% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.39% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 7.19% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and AMD make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%
Services -0.2%
Consumer Products -1.2%
Industrial -1.2%
Financial -2.3%
Materials -2.6%
Energy -4.1%

