Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.4% and 4.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 10.96% year-to-date. Organon & Co, meanwhile, is down 7.22% year-to-date, and Perrigo Company plc is up 11.01% year-to-date. Combined, OGN and PRGO make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 8.76% on a year-to-date basis. ServiceNow Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.57% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 18.50% year-to-date. Combined, NOW and ENPH make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +2.0%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Utilities +0.6%
Financial -0.0%
Energy -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Services -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Materials -0.4%

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

