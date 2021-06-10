Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.4% and 4.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 10.96% year-to-date. Organon & Co, meanwhile, is down 7.22% year-to-date, and Perrigo Company plc is up 11.01% year-to-date. Combined, OGN and PRGO make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 8.76% on a year-to-date basis. ServiceNow Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.57% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 18.50% year-to-date. Combined, NOW and ENPH make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +2.0% Technology & Communications +1.0% Utilities +0.6% Financial -0.0% Energy -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.4%

