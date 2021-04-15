Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.5%. Within that group, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) and IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 6.66% year-to-date. Becton, Dickinson & Co, meanwhile, is up 3.68% year-to-date, and IQVIA Holdings Inc is up 20.58% year-to-date. Combined, BDX and IQV make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 10.43% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.89% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc., is down 7.61% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and XLNX make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.5% Technology & Communications +1.4% Materials +1.0% Utilities +0.9% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Financial +0.2% Energy -1.2%

