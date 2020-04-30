Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.0%. Within the sector, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 1.99% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.44% year-to-date, and Zoetis Inc, is down 2.02% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and ZTS make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 1.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) and Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.11% on a year-to-date basis. ServiceNow Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.39% year-to-date, and Citrix Systems Inc is up 30.67% year-to-date. Combined, NOW and CTXS make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.7% Industrial -2.6% Utilities -2.7% Financial -2.8% Consumer Products -2.9% Energy -2.9% Materials -3.3% Services -3.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.