Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) and Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.8% on the day, and down 3.03% year-to-date. Abbott Laboratories, meanwhile, is up 11.78% year-to-date, and Cigna Corp , is down 6.27% year-to-date. Combined, ABT and CI make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 4.21% on a year-to-date basis. Akamai Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.17% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc., is down 9.22% year-to-date. Combined, AKAM and XLNX make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.5% Utilities +0.1% Services -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -1.7% Financial -1.8% Materials -2.3% Energy -4.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.