Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 6.8%. Within the sector, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 5.4% on the day, and down 14.94% year-to-date. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 8.84% year-to-date, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, is down 12.66% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and TMO make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 6.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 6.4% in midday trading, and down 14.72% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.04% year-to-date, and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is up 8.52% year-to-date. Combined, IPGP and JKHY make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -6.8% Technology & Communications -6.8% Utilities -7.5% Industrial -7.7% Consumer Products -8.2% Materials -8.4% Services -9.0% Financial -9.0% Energy -9.4%

