Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.8%. Within that group, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 1.12% year-to-date. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 20.47% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, is down 20.17% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and BIO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) and PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 15.7% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 11.10% on a year-to-date basis. HP Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.88% year-to-date, and PTC Inc, is down 14.28% year-to-date. Combined, HPQ and PTC make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.8%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Energy -0.1%
Services -0.3%
Utilities -0.6%
Financial -0.9%

