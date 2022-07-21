Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.9% and 7.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 7.26% year-to-date. Danaher Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.12% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, is down 29.55% year-to-date. Combined, DHR and BIO make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.4% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 16.10% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 11.70% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., is down 32.59% year-to-date. NUE makes up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.5% Materials +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.1% Utilities 0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Financial -0.2% Services -0.4% Energy -3.1%

