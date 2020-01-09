Markets
ALGN

Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Industrial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 0.85% year-to-date. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.90% year-to-date, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is up 2.81% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and BMY make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) and Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.27% on a year-to-date basis. Fortive Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.87% year-to-date, and Textron Inc is up 1.00% year-to-date. Combined, FTV and TXT make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Financial +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Energy +0.3%
Materials +0.2%
Services 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALGN BMY XLV FTV TXT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular