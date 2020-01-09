Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 0.85% year-to-date. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.90% year-to-date, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is up 2.81% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and BMY make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) and Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.27% on a year-to-date basis. Fortive Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.87% year-to-date, and Textron Inc is up 1.00% year-to-date. Combined, FTV and TXT make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Financial +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Energy +0.3% Materials +0.2% Services 0.0% Consumer Products -0.2%

