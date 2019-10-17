Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 7.81% year-to-date. AmerisourceBergen Corp., meanwhile, is up 22.02% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 18.73% year-to-date. Combined, ABC and CAH make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) and Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 20.38% on a year-to-date basis. Honeywell International Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.38% year-to-date, and Smith (A O) Corp is up 18.69% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.9% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Utilities +0.2% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Materials +0.1% Energy -0.3%

