Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 10.14% year-to-date. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is down 9.65% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is down 0.26% year-to-date. Combined, STE and REGN make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.3% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 1.55% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.72% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 50.19% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.2% Consumer Products 0.0% Services -0.1% Utilities -0.9% Technology & Communications -0.9% Industrial -1.2% Financial -1.4% Materials -1.4% Energy -1.7%

