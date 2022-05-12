Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 10.14% year-to-date. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is down 9.65% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is down 0.26% year-to-date. Combined, STE and REGN make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.3% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 1.55% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.72% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc, is down 50.19% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.2%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Services -0.1%
Utilities -0.9%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Industrial -1.2%
Financial -1.4%
Materials -1.4%
Energy -1.7%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

