Thursday Sector Leaders: Grocery & Drug Stores, Biotechnology Stocks

BNK Invest
In trading on Thursday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of GNC Holdings, up about 28.2% and shares of Rite Aid up about 21.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Vaxart, trading up by about 46.4% and Athersys, trading higher by about 27.1% on Thursday.

