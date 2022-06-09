In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of LGI Homes, up about 2.2% and shares of Green Brick Partners up about 1.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by Covenant Logistics Group, trading higher by about 1.8% and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading higher by about 1.4% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Trucking Stocks

