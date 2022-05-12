In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Dream Finders Homes, up about 9.1% and shares of Beazer Homes USA up about 5.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading higher by about 4.7% and Best Buy, trading higher by about 4.3% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Music & Electronics Stores

