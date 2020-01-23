Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Computer Peripherals

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 4.4% and shares of Skyline Champion up about 3.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Lantronix, trading up by about 7.8% and Seagate Technology, trading higher by about 1.4% on Thursday.

