In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.1%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 25.1% and shares of LGI Homes up about 18.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 10.2% as a group, led by Lantronix, trading higher by about 38.8% and Digi International, trading higher by about 13.7% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Computer Peripherals

