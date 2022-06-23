In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.7%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 11% and shares of Dream Finders Homes up about 10.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 4.7% as a group, led by Shift Technologies, trading up by about 44% and Vroom, trading higher by about 39.4% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships

