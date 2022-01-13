In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of KB Home, up about 14.9% and shares of Meritage Homes up about 4.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Hawaiian Holdings, trading higher by about 5.9% and Skywest, trading higher by about 5.4% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Airlines

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.