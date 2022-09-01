Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Water Utilities

In trading on Thursday, gas utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.4%. Leading the group were shares of Stabilis Solutions, up about 9.4% and shares of Chesapeake Utilities up about 2.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Cadiz, trading higher by about 2.1% and Consolidated Water, trading higher by about 1.9% on Thursday.

