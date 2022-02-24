In trading on Thursday, gas utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of South Jersey Industries, up about 39.9% and shares of New Fortress Energy up about 6.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 12.4% and North European Oil Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 5.1% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Gas Utilities, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

