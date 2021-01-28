Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.6%. Within that group, Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 2.8% on the day, and up 1.10% year-to-date. Citizens Financial Group Inc , meanwhile, is up 4.70% year-to-date, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, is down 1.67% year-to-date. CFG makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 2.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.7% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 2.5% in midday trading, and up 0.98% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp., meanwhile, is up 4.57% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. , is down 1.48% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NI make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.6% Utilities +2.5% Healthcare +2.3% Industrial +2.3% Materials +1.7% Energy +1.3% Services +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.2% Consumer Products +0.5%

