Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.9% and 6.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 31.22% year-to-date. Capital One Financial Corp, meanwhile, is down 43.17% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 55.51% year-to-date. Combined, COF and CMA make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 13.57% on a year-to-date basis. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.98% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 16.09% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and FE make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.4%
Utilities +0.6%
Energy +0.6%
Services +0.4%
Materials +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Industrial -0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.5%

