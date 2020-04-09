Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 5.1%. Within the sector, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 15.4% and 13.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 5.0% on the day, and down 23.82% year-to-date. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.00% year-to-date, and SL Green Realty Corp, is down 38.78% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 4.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.8% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 4.8% in midday trading, and down 5.08% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 6.29% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co, is down 13.12% year-to-date. Combined, ES and DTE make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +5.1% Utilities +4.9% Materials +4.5% Consumer Products +3.8% Services +3.2% Industrial +2.5% Technology & Communications +0.7% Healthcare +0.4% Energy -0.2%

