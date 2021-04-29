Markets
COF

Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 24.05% year-to-date. Capital One Financial Corp, meanwhile, is up 50.94% year-to-date, and Standard and Poors Global Inc is up 19.29% year-to-date. Combined, COF and SPGI make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.2% and 7.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 10.90% on a year-to-date basis. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is up 39.18% year-to-date, and Facebook Inc is up 20.35% year-to-date. DISH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.0%
Services +0.9%
Utilities +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Industrial +0.7%
Energy +0.3%
Materials +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Healthcare -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COF SPGI XLF DISH FB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular