Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 24.05% year-to-date. Capital One Financial Corp, meanwhile, is up 50.94% year-to-date, and Standard and Poors Global Inc is up 19.29% year-to-date. Combined, COF and SPGI make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.2% and 7.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 10.90% on a year-to-date basis. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is up 39.18% year-to-date, and Facebook Inc is up 20.35% year-to-date. DISH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.0% Services +0.9% Utilities +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Energy +0.3% Materials +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.1% Healthcare -0.8%

