Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, up 1.8%. Within that group, American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) and MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.3% and 4.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 4.43% year-to-date. American International Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.31% year-to-date, and MetLife Inc is up 9.27% year-to-date. Combined, AIG and MET make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.5%. Among large Services stocks, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.2% and 6.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 2.53% on a year-to-date basis. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.05% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc is up 14.88% year-to-date. LB makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.8% Services +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Consumer Products +1.0% Energy +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.8% Utilities +0.5% Materials -0.2%

