Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, higher by 2.1%. Within the sector, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 5.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.9% on the day, and down 16.76% year-to-date. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, is down 26.83% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services, is down 34.69% year-to-date. Combined, SYF and DFS make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.3% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 11.97% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.23% year-to-date, and Walmart Inc is up 17.34% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and WMT make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.1% Services +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Materials +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Energy -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4%

