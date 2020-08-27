Markets
SYF

Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, higher by 2.1%. Within the sector, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 5.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.9% on the day, and down 16.76% year-to-date. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, is down 26.83% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services, is down 34.69% year-to-date. Combined, SYF and DFS make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.3% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 11.97% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.23% year-to-date, and Walmart Inc is up 17.34% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and WMT make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +2.1%
Services +0.9%
Healthcare +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Materials +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Utilities +0.4%
Energy -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYF DFS XLF LYV WMT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular