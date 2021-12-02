Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 3.6%. Within that group, Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) and CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 3.4% on the day, and up 33.20% year-to-date. Fifth Third Bancorp, meanwhile, is up 63.40% year-to-date, and CBRE Group Inc is up 60.14% year-to-date. FITB makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 3.3%. Among large Services stocks, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.4% and 9.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 17.30% on a year-to-date basis. Kroger Co, meanwhile, is up 44.71% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 17.45% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +3.6% Services +3.3% Industrial +3.3% Energy +3.2% Materials +2.6% Consumer Products +2.3% Utilities +2.2% Technology & Communications +1.6% Healthcare +1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.