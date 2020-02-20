Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Etrade Financial Corporation (Symbol: ETFC) and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 23.2% and 4.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 0.94% year-to-date. Etrade Financial Corporation, meanwhile, is up 22.04% year-to-date, and Ventas Inc is up 8.77% year-to-date. ETFC makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 1.48% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 30.16% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 11.73% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and NEM make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.5% Materials +0.4% Energy +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Services -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.7% Healthcare -1.5%

