Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, up 3.3%. Within that group, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 15.7% and 14.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 2.9% on the day, and down 28.20% year-to-date. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is down 40.01% year-to-date, and Ameriprise Financial Inc, is down 25.66% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and AMP make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 3.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.8% and 7.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 3.1% in midday trading, and down 36.99% on a year-to-date basis. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is down 44.93% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, is down 41.45% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and PXD make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +3.3% Energy +3.2% Materials +3.1% Industrial +2.6% Services +2.3% Technology & Communications +2.1% Consumer Products +1.5% Utilities +1.4% Healthcare +1.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.