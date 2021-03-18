Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 11.1% and 4.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 18.76% year-to-date. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., meanwhile, is up 30.93% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp. is up 31.72% year-to-date. Combined, HIG and LNC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 1.39% on a year-to-date basis. Under Armour Inc, meanwhile, is up 40.07% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc is up 34.44% year-to-date. Combined, UAA and UA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Materials +0.6%
Industrial +0.4%
Utilities 0.0%
Healthcare -0.0%
Services -0.4%
Technology & Communications -1.2%
Energy -2.2%

