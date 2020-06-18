Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Entertainment, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Thursday, entertainment shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Allied Esports Entertainment, up about 54.3% and shares of Roku up about 2.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Star Bulk Carriers, trading up by about 4.1% and Golden Ocean Group, trading higher by about 3.2% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

