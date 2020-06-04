Thursday Sector Leaders: Entertainment, Consumer Services

In trading on Thursday, entertainment shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.1%. Leading the group were shares of Cinedigm, up about 158.9% and shares of Livexlive Media up about 17.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 5.1% as a group, led by Xpresspa Group, trading up by about 73.2% and SP Plus Corporation, trading up by about 5.1% on Thursday.

