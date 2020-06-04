Markets
CIDM

Thursday Sector Leaders: Entertainment, Consumer Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, entertainment shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.1%. Leading the group were shares of Cinedigm, up about 158.9% and shares of Livexlive Media up about 17.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 5.1% as a group, led by Xpresspa Group, trading up by about 73.2% and SP Plus Corporation, trading up by about 5.1% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Entertainment, Consumer Services
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Entertainment, Consumer Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIDM LIVX XSPA SP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular